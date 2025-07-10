Elizabeth Cronk, 46, was sentenced Thursday, July 10, to 10 years behind bars. She'll serve 51 months, with the remainder of the sentence suspended, followed by five years of probation, according to state prosecutors.

Judge Frank A. Iannotti handed down the sentence following a plea agreement.

Cronk hit 47-year-old Gina LaVacca as she walked on Main Street in East Haven around 10 p.m. on June 14, 2024. Police said Cronk didn’t have a license and kept driving, even after her son, a passenger in the car, told her to stop.

“She struck the victim, but she did not [pull over] and drove home,” the prosecutor said. “The defendant never called anyone for help.”

A surveillance camera near the scene provided East Haven police with quick clues. Officers tracked Cronk to her home and arrested her that night. Cronk later admitted she was the one who hit Lavacca. Her son told police his mother was “driving fast” when the crash happened.

Gina LaVacca worked as a technical assistant for the Knights of Columbus. The New York native loved the Yankees, Knicks, art, and music, but she put her family ahead of all, according to her obituary.

"Gina was loved by everyone, everyone loved her, and she loved her family more than anything," they wrote.

