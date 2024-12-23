Winter Wonderland? Here's Who Got The Most Snow In CT During Weekend Storm

Wondering how your town stacked up? The National Weather Service full breakdown for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

Fairfield County led the way, with Stamford topping the list:

Stamford 1.0 S: 2.5 inches

New Canaan: 2.2 inches

Sandy Hook: 1.8 inches

New Fairfield: 1.8 inches

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE: 1.7 inches

Norwalk: 1.5 inches

Fairfield: 1.5 inches

Darien: 1.3 inches

Monroe: 1.0 inch

Bridgeport Airport: 0.8 inches

In Middlesex County, a couple of towns saw a solid inch of snow, with others getting a lighter coating:

Killingworth: 1.0 inch

Higganum: 1.0 inch

Clinton: 0.8 inches

Durham: 0.5 inches

New Haven County saw modest flurries:

Southbury 2.3 W: 1.6 inches

Naugatuck: 0.7 inches

Prospect: 0.7 inches

Waterbury: 0.5 inches

New London County got a light sprinkle but Oakdale came out on top:

Oakdale: 0.9 inches

Pawcatuck: 0.7 inches

Norwich: 0.5 inches

Meanwhile, a quick-moving Alberta Clipper will sweep west to east on Christmas Eve, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain, causing slick travel. Click here for details on the latest storm.

