Winter Wonderland? Here's Who Got The Most Snow In CT During Weekend Storm

Wondering how your town stacked up? The National Weather Service full breakdown for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.
Fairfield County led the way, with Stamford topping the list:
- Stamford 1.0 S: 2.5 inches
- New Canaan: 2.2 inches
- Sandy Hook: 1.8 inches
- New Fairfield: 1.8 inches
- Ridgefield 2.4 NNE: 1.7 inches
- Norwalk: 1.5 inches
- Fairfield: 1.5 inches
- Darien: 1.3 inches
- Monroe: 1.0 inch
- Bridgeport Airport: 0.8 inches
In Middlesex County, a couple of towns saw a solid inch of snow, with others getting a lighter coating:
- Killingworth: 1.0 inch
- Higganum: 1.0 inch
- Clinton: 0.8 inches
- Durham: 0.5 inches
New Haven County saw modest flurries:
- Southbury 2.3 W: 1.6 inches
- Naugatuck: 0.7 inches
- Prospect: 0.7 inches
- Waterbury: 0.5 inches
New London County got a light sprinkle but Oakdale came out on top:
- Oakdale: 0.9 inches
- Pawcatuck: 0.7 inches
- Norwich: 0.5 inches
Meanwhile, a quick-moving Alberta Clipper will sweep west to east on Christmas Eve, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain, causing slick travel. Click here for details on the latest storm.
