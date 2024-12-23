Partly Cloudy 21°

Winter Wonderland? Here's Who Got The Most Snow In CT During Weekend Storm

Connecticut woke up to a fresh dusting of snow on Dec. 21, 2024, with totals ranging from barely half an inch to over 2 inches in some towns. 

Here's how much snow fell over the weekend in Connecticut.

 Photo Credit: Anthony Quintilian
Cecilia Levine
Wondering how your town stacked up? The National Weather Service full breakdown for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

Fairfield County led the way, with Stamford topping the list:

  • Stamford 1.0 S: 2.5 inches 
  • New Canaan: 2.2 inches
  • Sandy Hook: 1.8 inches
  • New Fairfield: 1.8 inches
  • Ridgefield 2.4 NNE: 1.7 inches
  • Norwalk: 1.5 inches
  • Fairfield: 1.5 inches
  • Darien: 1.3 inches
  • Monroe: 1.0 inch
  • Bridgeport Airport: 0.8 inches

In Middlesex County, a couple of towns saw a solid inch of snow, with others getting a lighter coating:

  • Killingworth: 1.0 inch
  • Higganum: 1.0 inch
  • Clinton: 0.8 inches
  • Durham: 0.5 inches

New Haven County saw modest flurries:

  • Southbury 2.3 W: 1.6 inches
  • Naugatuck: 0.7 inches
  • Prospect: 0.7 inches
  • Waterbury: 0.5 inches

New London County got a light sprinkle but Oakdale came out on top:

  • Oakdale: 0.9 inches
  • Pawcatuck: 0.7 inches
  • Norwich: 0.5 inches

Meanwhile, a quick-moving Alberta Clipper will sweep west to east on Christmas Eve, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain, causing slick travel. Click here for details on the latest storm.

