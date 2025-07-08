'We Lost Everything': Community Rallies After Fireworks Send East Hartford Home Up In Flames

Victorya Cauley, a 17-year-old preparing for college, said she was getting ready for bed around 11 p.m. when her older sister, Zaniah Cauley, rushed into her bedroom and told her their Park Avenue home was on fire. Victorya grabbed her younger brother, and they ran outside.

None of them was wearing shoes, and they were dressed for bed.

"All I had was my phone," Victorya told Daily Voice. "... It all happened so fast. We just stood there and watched our house burn. There was nothing we could do. We lost everything."

Along with all their possessions, their mother’s car, which she had recently bought, was destroyed in the flames.

"She had worked so hard for that," Victorya said. "She had gone a long time without a car, and she was so proud to have it. But it's gone now."

Her sister Zaniah, who had recently returned from Atlanta, lost nearly everything she owned. She and her younger siblings' clothes and everything they would need for school next year were destroyed

The family has moved into a hotel while they work to rebuild, but it’s unclear how long that process will take.

Victorya launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to replace what they lost.

The fundraiser has already brought in more than $15,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

While the family lost nearly all of their belongings, Victorya emphasized that their story is one of resilience, compassion, and community support.

"We're really grateful we’re out safe and thankful for all the love and support we’re receiving," Victorya said.

A call to East Hartford police about the fire’s cause was not immediately returned. It’s unclear whether authorities are investigating whose fireworks triggered the blaze.

Click here to learn more or donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hartford and receive free news updates.