Town-By-Town Snow Totals: Here's How Much Winter Storm Dropped On CT

Connecticut residents woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday, Dec. 5.

Snowfall in West Hartford, CT

 Photo Credit: Sandy Levine
Cecilia Levine
A storm dropped as much as 5.5 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Lisbon in New London County saw the highest snowfall in Connecticut with 5.5 inches, while Wolcott in New Haven County recorded 4.5 inches. Fairfield County towns, including New Fairfield and Ridgefield, saw up to 3.2 inches. Most other areas across the state reported accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

Here are the snowfall totals reported by the NWS as of Thursday morning, Dec. 5:

Fairfield County

    • Ridgefield: 3.0 inches (6:30 a.m.)
    • Bethel: 2.8 inches (7 a.m.)
    • Danbury: 2.5 inches (3 a.m.)
    • Norwalk: 1.0 inch (7 a.m.)
    • Stamford: Trace (7 a.m.)

    New Haven County

    • Wolcott: 4.5 inches (5:25 a.m.)
    • Naugatuck: 3.5 inches (5:30 a.m.)
    • Seymour: 3.3 inches (5:15 a.m.)
    • Waterbury: 2.5 inches (7 a.m.)
    • Wallingford: 1.5 inches (7 a.m.)
    • Hamden: 1.0 inch (7:05 a.m.)

    New London County

      • Norwich: 2.2 inches (6 a.m.)
      • Salem: 1.7 inches (6:35 a.m.)
      • Preston: 1.0 inch (7:30 a.m.)
      • Mystic: 0.2 inches (7 a.m.)

      Middlesex County

      • Killingworth: 0.5 inches (7 a.m.)
      • Moodus: 0.3 inches (7 a.m.)

      Road conditions remain slippery in parts of the state, and drivers are urged to use caution. The snow is expected to taper off later in the day, according to the NWS.

