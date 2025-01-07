'This Is Disgusting': Community Fumes After Pregnant Dog, 6 Pups Left To Die In East Hartford

The French bulldog mix was found on Dec. 19 at 8 Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford. She was in active labor and struggling to breathe, and she died before emergency veterinarians could help her.

East Hartford police said on Monday, Jan. 6, no arrests had been made and there were new updates to the story. Investigators are expected to discuss the case's progress on Tuesday.

At first, the death went largely unreported, but that changed as animal rights groups and ordinary citizens incensed over the horrifying details and began to amplify the story in the hopes of finding the perpetrators.

"This is disgusting and devastating," one woman posted on Facebook. "I will never be able to wrap my head around the fact that a human being can demonstrate such cruelty and depravity towards an innocent suffering living thing."

Desmond's Army, a group dedicated to the protection of animals and holding abusers accountable, posted photos of the French bulldog on a veterinarian's table. That social media post was shared nearly 600 times.

The group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for abandoning the dogs on the cold asphalt of a condominium complex.

The post collected replies from people disgusted by the act and others claiming to be in tears over the news.

"Oh sweet baby, I hope you and your babies are together in doggy heaven now," one woman replied. "This is so sickening, how could someone let this happen? By not saying anything you are just as responsible so I hope someone speaks up."

Many demanded justice and implored state lawmakers to do more to protect animals and punish those who abuse them.

"That mama went through hell," one person wrote. "This makes me physically ill. There needs to be tougher laws for this. I'm so sorry to that mama and her pups that humans failed them."

But through the anger and shock, others were offering their help.

Beloved Companions, a pet funeral and cremation service in Avon and New Britain, offered its services free of charge for the dog. He's done the same thing in other cases involved animals killed by abusive or neglected owners.

"These animals provide so much joy and support," owner Dave Olson told Daily Voice. "They deserve that a level of respect."

However, East Hartford Animal Control has not taken him up on the offer. It's unclear what happened to the dog's body.

East Hartford police ask anyone with information on who abandoned the dog in the parking lot to contact animal control investigators at 860-291-7572.

