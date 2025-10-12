SNL’s Connecticut Crack Draws Fact-Checks

The show’s latest cold open, a mock Senate Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Mikey Day as Blumenthal squaring off with Amy Poehler, playing United States Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Madam Attorney General, did President Trump direct you to prosecute his political opponents?” Day’s Blumenthal asked.

Poehler’s Bondi replies: “Before I don’t answer, I’d like to insult you personally. Sen. Blumenthal — look at this honky. Even people in Connecticut go, ‘Damn, that guy’s white as hell.’”

Blumenthal took the burn in stride. On X, he quipped: “SNL got it right—showing Bondi’s well-prepared, combative refusal to answer our questions. Mikey Day, you’re welcome to join me on the Judiciary Committee any time — & maybe Bondi will answer more questions from you. Also, call me if you hear from the FCC."

But here’s where SNL’s joke flopped: Connecticut isn’t as pale as the punchline suggests.

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, the Nutmeg State’s 3.6 million residents are 63.2% White, 10% Black, 4.7% Asian, 17.3% Hispanic, 1% Native American/Other, and 3.8% Multiracial.

That makes Connecticut more diverse than most of New England, including Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, and only slightly less so than New Jersey, where the population is 51.9% White and 21.6% Hispanic.

