Shicorey Johnson-Harris, 26, was arrested Saturday, June 14, after a crash on the Route 2 eastbound Exit 3 off-ramp, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers say a 911 caller reported that the other driver involved in the crash “physically pushed him, threatened him with use of a firearm, and left the scene.”

According to police, Johnson-Harris had been tailgating the elderly man’s vehicle, then tried to pass on the right and hit his brakes. The 76-year-old driver braked to avoid a crash but struck Johnson-Harris’ car from behind.

Both drivers pulled over. That’s when Johnson-Harris allegedly yelled at the man, pushed him to the ground, and left. The victim reported pain but declined medical attention.

Johnson-Harris was later found and arrested without incident. He was charged with:

Reckless Driving (C.G.S. 14-222)

Assault in the 3rd Degree on an Elderly Victim (C.G.S. 53a-61a)

Threatening in the 1st Degree (C.G.S. 53a-61aa)

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court on June 30, 2025.

Johnson-Harris was arrested and released on $300,000 bond months ago following the Wednesday, March 19, pursuit that began in Whitley, WWLP reports. Troopers tracked him in a Toyota Camry on I-91 north in Whatley after he fled a traffic stop, the outlet says citing Massachusetts State Police. With help from a police helicopter, the vehicle was tracked into Enfield after hitting speeds of 85 mph, the outlet said.

Johnson-Harris passed 100 cars before he hit a tire deflation device near Exit 46, where he was arrested with his passenger, WWLP says. He allegedly told police he fled because he was driving with a suspended license (records show he was suspended in 2023).

