Sen. Saud Anwar, who represents the state's 3rd District, confirmed that he safely returned to Boston Logan Airport on Saturday, June 14, days after posting a video about the airline shutdown in the region.

"Feeling incredibly blessed to be back home in the United States," Anwar posted on Facebook. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out through emails, texts, voice messages, social media, and your prayers.

"Your love and support have truly lifted our spirit. We feel surrounded by an amazing community of friends not only in our Third Senate District, but across the state of Connecticut, the United States, and around the world."

Anwar said that he traveled to Iraq "taking time to learn about the people here, their stories, and the profound impact of history, the spiritual history and spiritual sites here and also learn about the impacts of many conflict(s) on their daily lives."

However, those plans went awry when Iran and Israel began bombings, forcing the senator to change his plans.

Anwar said that he "met some incredible and kind people in the last part of journey who helped us across the border and watched over our safety."

"Grateful to be home," the senator added. "Thank you for your prayers, kind wishes and thank you for walking part of this journey with me."

