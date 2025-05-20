Overcast 61°

SHARE

Save The Sound Releases 2025 Water Report

With summer around the corner, swimmers across Long Island Sound have reason to celebrate — mostly.

According to the 2025 Long Island Sound Beach Report released Tuesday, May 20, by Save the Sound, 72% of beaches on both the New York and Connecticut sides earned an A or B for water quality during the 2024 swimming season.

According to the 2025 Long Island Sound Beach Report released Tuesday, May 20, by Save the Sound, 72% of beaches on both the New York and Connecticut sides earned an A or B for water quality during the 2024 swimming season.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Save the Sound
Lowest scoring beaches in the region according to Save the Sound.

Lowest scoring beaches in the region according to Save the Sound.

 Photo Credit: Save the Sound
Save the Sound is ranking the cleanest and dirtiest beaches along the Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound is ranking the cleanest and dirtiest beaches along the Long Island Sound.

 Photo Credit: Save the Sound
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the 2025 Long Island Sound Beach Report released Tuesday, May 20, by Save the Sound, 72% of beaches on both the New York and Connecticut sides earned an A or B for water quality during the 2024 swimming season.

But not all beaches passed the test.

The report graded 204 beaches based on water samples collected from 2022 through 2024. Some top Connecticut performers included:

  • Westbrook Town Beach (A+) — 10 years straight with a perfect score
  • Waterford Town Beach (A)
  • Esker Point Beach, Groton (A)
  • Green Harbor Beach, New London (A)

In New York, the best beaches were:

  • Stehli Beach, Oyster Bay (A)
  • Crescent Beach, Oyster Bay (A)
  • Centerport Beach, Huntington (A)
  • Hobart Beach (Asharoken) (A)

The report also flagged several beaches with repeated contamination, particularly after heavy rain. Among the lowest-scoring public beaches:

  • Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY (D)
  • Bronx Beach, Bronx, NY (D)
  • Short Beach, Stratford, CT (C)
  • Glen Island Park, New Rochelle, NY (C+)
  • Beekman Beach, Oyster Bay, NY (C+)

Rainwater runoff—carrying bacteria from sewers, pets, and wildlife—was cited as the main cause. In western Connecticut, “wet weather failures” jumped to 15.6%, up from 10.9% in the last report. In New York City and Westchester, that rate hit a record-high 20.8%

“When it rains, it’s poor,” the report warns, noting that stormwater often pushes unsafe bacteria levels into the Sound. And 2024 was one of the wettest years on record, with 22 inches of rainfall logged across the region

While the report reflects historical trends, beachgoers should check real-time conditions through their local health departments before swimming.

Want to see if your local beach made the honor roll or the hall of shame? Click here for the full 2025 report and beach-by-beach grades.

to follow Daily Voice East Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE