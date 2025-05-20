According to the 2025 Long Island Sound Beach Report released Tuesday, May 20, by Save the Sound, 72% of beaches on both the New York and Connecticut sides earned an A or B for water quality during the 2024 swimming season.

But not all beaches passed the test.

The report graded 204 beaches based on water samples collected from 2022 through 2024. Some top Connecticut performers included:

Westbrook Town Beach (A+) — 10 years straight with a perfect score

Waterford Town Beach (A)

Esker Point Beach, Groton (A)

Green Harbor Beach, New London (A)

In New York, the best beaches were:

Stehli Beach, Oyster Bay (A)

Crescent Beach, Oyster Bay (A)

Centerport Beach, Huntington (A)

Hobart Beach (Asharoken) (A)

The report also flagged several beaches with repeated contamination, particularly after heavy rain. Among the lowest-scoring public beaches:

Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY (D)

Bronx Beach, Bronx, NY (D)

Short Beach, Stratford, CT (C)

Glen Island Park, New Rochelle, NY (C+)

Beekman Beach, Oyster Bay, NY (C+)

Rainwater runoff—carrying bacteria from sewers, pets, and wildlife—was cited as the main cause. In western Connecticut, “wet weather failures” jumped to 15.6%, up from 10.9% in the last report. In New York City and Westchester, that rate hit a record-high 20.8%

“When it rains, it’s poor,” the report warns, noting that stormwater often pushes unsafe bacteria levels into the Sound. And 2024 was one of the wettest years on record, with 22 inches of rainfall logged across the region

While the report reflects historical trends, beachgoers should check real-time conditions through their local health departments before swimming.

Want to see if your local beach made the honor roll or the hall of shame? Click here for the full 2025 report and beach-by-beach grades.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hartford and receive free news updates.