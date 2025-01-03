Pregnant Dog, 6 Puppies Left To Die In East Hartford Parking Lot: Police

The French bulldog mix was discovered on Dec. 19 at 8 Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford, East Hartford Animal Control reported. She was in active labor and struggling to breathe. She and her puppies died on the way to an emergency veterinary clinic shortly after being found.

Officials believe she was unable to deliver the puppies normally, which led to her death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact East Hartford Animal Control at 860-291-7572, email Kjudd@easthartfordct.gov, or message them on Facebook.

Animal advocacy group Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates has offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the identification of whoever abandoned the dog. The organization shared the reward details and photos of the dog on their Facebook page.

Investigators have yet to release the official cause of death.

