Missing Child Found Alive 1,000 Miles Home Year Later In Routine East Hartford Traffic Stop

The child’s mother, who did not have legal custody, fled with the child during a scheduled visit on October 23, 2023, violating a court order from Cobb County, Georgia, according to the US Marshals Service.

Authorities say she refused to return the child even after the court demanded it, instead claiming she was a sovereign citizen who “did not recognize the decision of the court," the marshals said.

Police did not release the woman's name or the child's age.

That led to a warrant being issued on Feb. 17, charging her with interstate interference with custody. The case gained urgency in May when the US Marshals joined the search.

On June 18, East Hartford Police pulled the mother over during a routine traffic stop. She was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant, but she gave police no information about the child’s whereabouts. However, officers knew she had family in the area.

Cobb County, GA is just under 1,000 miles from East Hartford, CT.

An investigation quickly followed. Vernon and East Hartford police, working with the Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services, found the child at a relative’s home in East Hartford.

The child was safe, authorities said.

That same day, officers helped reunite the child with the biological father, in compliance with the original custody ruling from Georgia.

Authorities have not said if additional charges will be filed, and the mother remains in custody.

