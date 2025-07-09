Jahki Jaheem Clarke, 21, was found guilty on July 3 of manslaughter with a firearm, tampering with evidence, and weapon in a motor vehicle, according to Hartford Judicial District State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

East Hartford police responded on Jan. 9, 2022, to a report of an unresponsive male in a driveway. Nakhai Grant, 17, of East Hartford, had been shot in the torso and died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said Clarke and others met Grant to sell marijuana, but Grant tried to snatch the drugs through a car window without paying. Clarke, in the front passenger seat, shot him, and the group fled.

Clark was 19 years old at the time of the killing.

A 15-year-old was initially arrested after confessing to the shooting, but later recanted and identified Clarke as the gunman, according to court testimony.

Nakhai Grant was survived by his parents, stepfather, two brothers, and two sisters, his obituary said.

