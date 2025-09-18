Gjinovefa “Gina” Luari, 33, was taken into custody and charged with issuing a bad check and second-degree larceny. East Hartford police said Luari purchased $10,821.66 worth of equipment from Restaurant Equipment Paradise in East Hartford with checks tied to closed accounts.

Both checks bounced.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WTNH, Richard Singer, the manager of Restaurant Equipment Paradise, told investigators that Luari had been a regular customer. He said she wrote two checks — one for $2,620 and another for $8,201 — that could not be processed.

“When Restaurant Equipment Paradise went to deposit the checks, the bank informed him that the accounts to the checks were closed,” the warrant said. Singer told police this was not the first time. “This was approximately the fifth time that Luari had written a bad check and not had the money,” the warrant stated.

Luari was released after posting $10,000 bail, according to state records.

The restaurant continued posting on social media just hours after the arrest, sparking a flood of critical comments directed at Luari.

Luari owns multiple restaurants in Connecticut, including three The Place 2 Be locations — one in Blue Back Square, another in downtown Hartford, and a third in New Haven — as well as a bakery in Hartford, according to The Hartford Courant.

According to reports, The Place 2 Be was evicted from its Springfield, Massachusetts, location in 2024. Earlier this year, two of its brunch spots faced eviction for unpaid rent, CT Insider reported.

