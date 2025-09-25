George Legere, 77, has been arrested and charged with the killing of 21-year-old Janet Couture, who was stabbed to death inside her East Hartford home home in 1973, the department announced on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Police said Legere was an early suspect but not charged at the time because of insufficient evidence. The case remained open until a break in 2021, when Avon Police arrested Legere in a separate kidnapping case. That arrest helped investigators link him to a string of assaults against women dating back to the 1960s, showing disturbing similarities to Couture’s murder, the department said.

On Sept. 19, detectives secured an arrest warrant charging Legere with murder. Five days later, East Hartford police arrested him at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, where he is serving a 25-year sentence from the 2021 Avon case.

“Bringing closure to victims’ families is a top priority for our team of detectives,” East Hartford Police Chief Mack S. Hawkins said. “We are committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how much time has passed. For the Couture family, this is especially significant, and we hope it brings them some measure of peace.”

Couture was found dead on Oct. 13, 1973, after Legere allegedly climbed through a window of her home. She was alone at the time of the attack. The case shocked the community and left her family without answers for 52 years.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Detective Christina Johnston at 860-291-7526, the EHPD confidential tip line at 860-289-9134, or the Connecticut Cold Case Unit at 1-866-623-8058.

