Former East Hartford Dispatcher Killed By Cops After Hit-Run Rampage (Video)

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the Dec. 19, 2024 incident that left 50-year-old Peter Hodge dead. Various news outlets including Fox61 confirm that Hodge previously worked for East Hartford police as a dispatcher. He'd recently been working as a security guard in San Francisco, Fox61 says.

The incident began on Dec. 19, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., when a Hodge's vehicle drove onto the sidewalk near Kearny and Post streets at a high rate of speed, striking a woman and a girl, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The vehicle continued to Sutter and Kearny streets, where it struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene. Responding officers provided aid to the injured pedestrians, who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist has not been located, police said.

Hours later, at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers found the suspect vehicle near Grant Avenue and Post Street.

Police set up a perimeter and approached the occupied vehicle. During the confrontation, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the armed male suspect was struck by gunfire, officials said.

Officers rendered aid and called paramedics, who transported the suspect to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hodge was pronounced dead. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, SFPD Internal Affairs Division, and the Department of Police Accountability. A town hall meeting will be held within 10 days to address the officer-involved shooting, as part of the department's commitment to transparency.

