East Hartford's Agyemang Shines With First Goal For Team USA In 3-1 Win (Watch)

Patrick Agyemang (pronounced aw-jee-mawn), 24, scored his first goal in international competition playing for the US National Men's Team when the squad squared off against Venezuela over the weekend. The US won 3-1 and Agyemang became the 60th player in team history to score a goal in their USMNT debut outing.

Before joining Team USA, Agyemang piled up awards at Eastern Connecticut State University before transferring to Rhode Island University, where he graduated in 2022.

Some of those awards include:

2022 Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Team

2022 United Soccer Coaches Division I Players to Watch List

2022 Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team

2021 Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team

2021 Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Sept. 21, 2021; Nov. 8, 2021)

TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week (Sept. 21, 2021)

Since Charlotte Football Club drafted him in 2022, Agyemang has become a fan favorite in North Carolina’s Queen City.

During his 2023 rookie season with Crown Legacy Football Club — the reserve team for Charlotte FC — he scored 10 goals in 12 games. Since being called up to the main squad, Agyemang has proven himself to be a versatile and impactful forward with a devastating boot, a powerful header, and a surprisingly soft touch.

Agyemang and Charlotte teammate Tim Ream were both called up to join Team USA earlier this month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hartford and receive free news updates.