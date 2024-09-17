Paddle Creek Beer Company, located at 1277 Main St. in East Hartford, said in a Facebook post that it would shutter its operations on Saturday, Sept. 28.

First and foremost, Thank You to all our customers, friends, loved ones, vendors and all that were involved in the journey of Paddle Creek. Our mission was to create an atmosphere that was welcoming, produce beers that were enjoyable from the first sip to the last and to build friendships with the people we met along this journey. From that perspective, we are proud of what we accomplished and hope that you felt welcome when you visited.

Paddle Creek opened four years ago.

Several customers shared their dismay in comments and thanked Paddle Creek Beer Company staff and owners for their years of hard work. Many wanted to know what drove the decision.

"Some have asked why and it’s a complex answer with some reasons being personal but largely we felt it was becoming too difficult to manage the stress level of running a business on top of our personal jobs and family responsibilities," the owners replied. "We didn’t want this to affect our ability to supply the best possible product and experience to our customers so the difficult decision had to be made."

The brewery will keep its normal operating hours until closing day.

Don't expect Paddle Creek's last day to be a somber one. The brewery announced it would host a concert with Kent Besocko from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

