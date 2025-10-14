DUI Wrong-Way Driver, 24, Caused Route 2 East Hartford Crash, Cops Say

Nolan Murphy-Genoa of Hershey, PA, was heading west near Exit 2B when he struck a Glastonbury woman in a vehicle heading east, the correct direction, on Sunday, Oct. 12 at approximately 3:50 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

Murphy-Genoa fled the scene after the crash while the woman in the other vehicle was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries, police said.

Murphy-Genoa was charged with evading responsibility with injury, operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on the highway, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

