DUI Wrong-Way Driver, 24, Caused Route 2 East Hartford Crash, Cops Say

A 24-year-old man was under the influence and driving the wrong way when police say he caused a crash on Route 2 in East Hartford over the weekend.

Nolan Murphy-Genoa

Nolan Murphy-Genoa

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Cecilia Levine
Nolan Murphy-Genoa of Hershey, PA, was heading west near Exit 2B when he struck a Glastonbury woman in a vehicle heading east, the correct direction, on Sunday, Oct. 12 at approximately 3:50 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

Murphy-Genoa fled the scene after the crash while the woman in the other vehicle was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries, police said.

Murphy-Genoa was charged with evading responsibility with injury, operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on the highway, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

