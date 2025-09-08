Fair 67°

Color Me Nuts: Painted Squirrels Turn Heads In East Hartford; Police On Hunt For Artist

Authorities in a Connecticut community are asking for the public's help after two squirrels were found painted. 

Two squirrels in the Naubuc Avenue and High Street area were found painted. 

 Photo Credit: East Hartford Animal Control
East Hartford Animal Control received a report of the animals being painted — one red and the other blue — in the Naubuc Avenue and High Street area.

Both squirrels appear to be OK from the paint, but animal control officers want to find out who is responsible. Some paints are highly toxic to squirrels and can cause death or serious illness. 

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact East Hartford Animal Control at 860-291-7572 and leave a message.

