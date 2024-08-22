2 Found Dead In East Hartford Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 10:32 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, on Hilltop Farms Lane in East Hartford.

According to East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso, when officers arrived, they located a man and a woman inside the home who had both sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Police also located a firearm close to the victims.

East Hartford Police and the East Hartford Fire Department performed life-saving measures. Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene, Caruso said.

The man has been identified as 62-year-old Naresh Kumar from East Hartford.

The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Upma Sharma, also from East Hartford.

Caruso said the victims had been married for several years, and further investigation revealed evidence that a dispute had taken place before the incident.

One other adult was present in the home but was not injured. No children were in the house, Caruso said.

The investigation is still active.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public," Caruso said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611 or the anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

