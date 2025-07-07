Light Rain 77°

Lake Pocotopaug Boat Fire That Injured 2 Started By Illegal Fireworks: Police

Two people were hurt after their boat caught fire, and they were forced to jump into a lake over the weekend. Investigators say the blaze began because they were setting off illegal fireworks. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Firefighters were called to Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton on Saturday night to reports of a boat explosion, said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Emergency Response Unit. 

Two people received minor injuries in the fire, but they declined medical help. 

A nearby boater pulled them from the water after they jumped in to escape the flames. 

Hartford bomb technicians were called in to destroy the remaining fireworks. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

