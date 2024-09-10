East Hampton Man Accused Setting His Home On Fire

Former Middlesex County resident James Jones, 27, of East Hampton, was arrested last month after investigators linked him to a house fire on March 19, East Hampton Police said.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at 46 School House Lane on Tuesday, March 19.

After an investigation, police believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Jones was under arrest on an unrelated matter when police pinned the fire on him on Wednesday, Aug. 28, authorities said. Officials did not disclose what he was charged with in that other case.

Police charged Jones with arson in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and illegal burning/kindling in the open, East Hampton Police said.

Authorities are holding Jones after he was unable to pay his $75,000 bail, authorities said.

