The BMW motorcyclist operator by Stephen Nichols, 63, was heading west on the East Haddam Colchester Turnpike at Starr Road around 4:37 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

There, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, operated by a 51-year-old East Haddam man, was turning left onto Olmstead Road and entered the motorcycle’s path, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the left front quarter panel of the pickup, throwing Nichols from the vehicle, according to police. Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene and the pickup drive was not injured.

The investigation is being handled by Troop K in Colchester, and reconstruction personnel from the CARS unit responded to assist at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Haddam and receive free news updates.