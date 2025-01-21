These Towns Got The Most Snow In CT: Winter Storm Brings 6 Inches Across The State

Towns in Hartford County recorded some of the highest totals in the state, with North Canton and Glastonbury Center each receiving 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Other counties, including Fairfield and Tolland, also saw substantial snow, with several towns reporting over 5 inches.

Alongside North Canton and Glastonbury Center's 6-inch totals, towns such as Bristol and Bradley Airport reported over 5 inches of snow. Simsbury, East Hartford, and South Windsor all recorded 5 inches, highlighting how evenly the snow fell across the region.

Fairfield County, which typically sees a range of snowfall amounts, recorded its highest total in New Fairfield, where 5.5 inches of snow blanketed the area. Bethel, Danbury, and Brookfield followed closely, with totals ranging from 4 to 4.5 inches. Meanwhile, towns closer to the coast, such as Norwalk and Fairfield, saw lighter accumulations of about 2 to 3 inches.

Tolland County also experienced notable snowfall, with Vernon leading the county at 6 inches. Other towns, including Tolland and Staffordville, reported between 4.8 and 5.1 inches. These amounts placed Tolland County among the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Litchfield County was close behind, with Warren receiving the highest total at 5 inches, followed by Falls Village and New Milford at just under that mark. In Middlesex County, Middletown led with 4.5 inches, while Cromwell, Durham, and Higganum saw totals ranging from 3 to 4 inches.

New Haven County saw moderate accumulations, with Meriden and Wallingford tied at 5 inches. North Haven and Southbury reported slightly lower amounts, around 3.5 to 4 inches. Coastal areas, including Milford and Branford, saw lighter snowfalls closer to 2.5 inches.

In eastern Connecticut, Windham County experienced lighter snow compared to other areas, with most towns, including Putnam, Pomfret, and Danielson, receiving about 4 inches. Similarly, New London County saw modest totals, with Lebanon reporting 4 inches and Gales Ferry following closely at 3.7 inches.

