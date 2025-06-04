Community Rallies Around Family Of East Granby Air Traffic Controller Who Died At Work At 33

Mario Villegas of East Granby was just 33 years old when he passed away last week, leaving behind his wife, Britnee, and their two young children, Luca and Milo. A GoFundMe for his family has raised nearly $70,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, June 4.

Organizers of the fundraiser said Villegas was a kind and caring man who always put his family first.

Mario was, above all, a devoted family man whose greatest joy came from sharing life's moments with those he loved. He took immense pride in working with Brittnee for a better future for their family and always putting their needs before his own. His dedication to his family was evident in every aspect of his life, from his professional career to his daily interactions with loved ones. Those who knew him cherished his ability to bring people together and create lasting memories through his warm personality and generous spirit.

Villegas worked as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration for more than a decade and most recently worked at Bradley International Airport. An FAA spokesperson said the agency does not comment on personal matters.

A graveside service for Villegas was held on Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford.

The GoFundMe donations will go to covering funeral costs and help mitigate the financial burden following Villegas' death, organizers said.

"Every donation, whether large or small, serves as a testament to the impact Mario had on our community and helps ensure that his legacy continues through the well-being of those he loved most," the fundraiser said. "Your support will help bridge the gap between grief and healing, allowing Brittnee, Luca, and Milo to navigate this unimaginable loss with greater peace of mind."

