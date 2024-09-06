New Update - Fatal Middlefield House Fire: Elementary School Student ID'd As Victim

The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 1 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, on Dwight Drive in Middlefield.

According to Doug Schuch, the superintendent of Regional School District 13, the child, whose name has not yet been released, attended John Lyman Elementary School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child in this most difficult time, Schuch wrote in a letter to families.

Schuch said additional counseling staff will be sent to John Lyman Elementary School on Friday to support children and adults in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"We will also be sending additional counselors to support staff at Brewster Elementary School, where the child attended school previously," he added.

Fire officials said that the child was reportedly found on the front porch of the home, another occupant and a dog escaped the blaze.

Middlefield Fire Chief Peter Tyc said the first arriving crews encountered heavy fire. The entire front of the home was engulfed in flames, and one person was reported inside the house.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and search for the missing child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middlefield Fire Marshals Office and the Connecticut State Police.

"The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim," Tyc said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

