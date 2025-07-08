Partly Cloudy 94°

Police ID Man Killed In Route 17 Crash In Durham As 22-Year-Old

A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed Monday night after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to state police.

Anthony Michael Rapuano, of North Haven, was driving a Toyota Avalon when he crashed around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Old Cemetery Road in Durham, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said Rapuano’s car veered off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, a sign, and a utility pole before coming to a stop. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities cleaned up debris and investigated the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100 or email Akiel.Smith@ct.gov.

