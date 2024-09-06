Person Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Quiet Middlefield Neighborhood

The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 1 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, on Dwight Drive in Middlefield.

According to Middlefield Fire Chief Peter Tyc, the first arriving crews encountered heavy fire. The entire front of the home was engulfed in flames, and one person was reported inside the house.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and search for the missing occupant.

Tyc said the occupant was found dead a short time later. The identity, gender, and age of the victim are not being released at this time.

Tyc said that one other occupant and a dog safely made it out of the home.

Additional crews from Durham, Killingworth, Meriden, and Middletown (Westfield, South Fire District, and City of Middletown) responded as the incident was upgraded to a second alarm.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middlefield Fire Marshals Office and the Connecticut State Police.

"The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim," Tyc said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

