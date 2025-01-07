Northford Man Killed In 3-Car Pile-Up On Icy CT Road; 2 More Injured: Police

John Festa, 86, of Northford, was driving south on New Haven Road in Durham around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, when a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed head-on with his Dodge Ram truck, Connecticut State Police said.

Authorities said a third vehicle, also driving south, could not stop because of icy road conditions and collided with the passenger side of the second car.

Paramedics rushed Festa, his passenger, and the 21-year-old driver of the second vehicle to Middlesex Hospital, where Festa was pronounced dead. The other two sustained minor injuries and were treated, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information or witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper Stefan Inglis at (860) 399-2100.

