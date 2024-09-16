Middlesex County resident Angel Caraballo, age 43, of Middlefield, was charged last week with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving linked to the Sept. 22, 2023, crash, Connecticut State Police said.

Caraballo is accused of crashing his Ford F-550 truck into Victor Ryan Forbes, who was riding a motorcycle on I-95 near Exit 39A in Milford, authorities said. A woman told police she called 911 to report his swerving because he seemed "blitz" shortly before the wreck.

The West Haven man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of a witness who stopped, jumped from his car, and performed CPR for 15 minutes until paramedics arrived, a police report said.

Caraballo failed a field sobriety test and said he had taken medications that can cause drowsiness, such as Klonopin, the report continued. Police found multiple pill bottles on him during a search after the crash.

Caraballo was initially charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and traffic infractions. Those charges are still pending, a court report said.

Caraballo was ordered held on a $25,000 bail on the new charges, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Durham-Middlefield and receive free news updates.