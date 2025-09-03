Venancio Papalotzi-George, 46, was on Route 66 in Middlefield when his Honda collided head-on with a Jeep around midnight Friday, Aug. 29. The Wrangler flipped on its roof and burst into flames.

Bystanders pulled the driver of the Jeep from the burning vehicle, and paramedics rushed them to a hospital, where they were recovering. But rescuers could not reach Papalotzi-George in time. Authorities said he suffered catastrophic injuries and died before paramedics could help him further.

Papalotzi-George leaves behind his wife, Hortencia Morales, and two children, Benny and Yazzlyn.

Loved ones said Papalotzi-George was a kind, caring father who was always ready to help anyone. They launched a GoFundMe to support his family.

Those who knew Venancio know how much he loved and cared for not only his family, but everyone. He was someone who always had a positive outlook on life and would joke around. He loved to put a smile on the face of others. We will always remember that smile.

The campaign had raised more than $4,000 as of Wednesday. Organizers hope to reach $14,000 to cover funeral costs.

His family plans to return his body to Mexico, his birthplace, for burial. Any remaining donations will help ease the family’s financial burden.

