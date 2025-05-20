Giovanni Petruzziello, of Durham, was arrested and charged with seven counts of reckless driving and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers began investigating Petruzziello earlier this month after receiving a tip about videos shared to his social media accounts, where he has more than 255,000 followers, that show him speeding in various high-end sports cars.

Police said several of the videos showed Petruzziello’s speedometer hitting up to five times the posted limits on residential streets in Durham, Haddam, and Killingworth.

In one Instagram Reel dated June 30, 2024, Petruzziello is seen driving a Ferrari at 88 mph on Bear Rock Road in Durham—a residential street with a 30 mph speed limit, police said.

Another video shows him racing a Lamborghini at 112 mph on Route 79 in Durham, where the posted limit is 45 mph, authorities said.

Other videos show him driving 92 mph on Higganum Road in Haddam—three times the legal speed limit—and in one January video, Petruzziello is seen in a Porsche traveling at 99 mph on Route 77 in Durham, police said. In that clip, an alarm sounds because a passenger was not wearing a seat belt, they added.

The most egregious video, according to police, shows Petruzziello’s Porsche hitting 137 mph in a 25 mph zone in Killingworth.

In multiple videos, Petruzziello can be seen blowing through stop signs and nearly striking other vehicles, authorities said.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday, May 19, and later released on $150,000 bond, police said.

Petruzziello is the founder and owner of The LAB — Legends Auto Boutique, a luxury vehicle service shop based in North Haven.

