Bystanders Pull Driver From Burning Car In Deadly Middlefield Crash

The two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight near Baileyville Road, when the cars collided head-on, Middlefield firefighters said. The impact caused one car to roll over and catch fire.

Witnesses immediately called 911, but several didn’t wait for first responders. Instead, they rushed toward the burning, upside-down vehicle and pulled the driver out.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and rushed the victim to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, police said. Authorities had not released the victim’s name as of Saturday afternoon.

Route 66 was shut down for several hours as the Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team investigated the deadly crash. The wreck remains under investigation.

Connecticut State Police ask anyone with information at 860-399-2100.

