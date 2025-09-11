Keith Chapman, 67, of Shelton, is charged with interfering with an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree breach of peace, reckless driving, and evading responsibility with physical injury, Connecticut State Police said.

The incident happened Sept. 9 on the Exit 12B off-ramp of Route 8 in Derby, according to police.

“While securing the scene and documenting the damage, troopers obtained video footage that captured the incident in its entirety,” state police said in their report. “In the video, a gray Toyota Corolla was observed reversing from the right lane, shifting into drive, and accelerating directly toward the pedestrian as they faced the vehicle. The video depicts the Corolla striking the pedestrian before making a right turn onto East Main Street at a high rate of speed [and] fleeing without rendering aid.”

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, police said.

The victim told police they had been involved in a minor collision with Chapman’s car and stepped out of their vehicle to get his license plate. That’s when Chapman allegedly reversed and accelerated into the victim, police said.

Chapman then left the area at a high rate of speed, police said. Shelton officers later arrested him as he pulled into the driveway of his home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Chapman was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Oct. 2, police said.

