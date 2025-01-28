Intoxicated Derby Driver Punches, Spits On Cop In Bridgeport: Police

Jessica Reyes, of Derby, was arrested late Saturday, Jan. 25, and charged with operating under the influence, improper parking on a highway, interfering with an officer, and two counts of assault on public safety personnel, authorities said.

Troopers received a 911 call around 11:50 p.m. reporting a Jeep had driven into the median on southbound Route 8 near Exit 7 in Bridgeport.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV parked in the median. While it had not collided with the guardrail, Reyes was behind the wheel and showed signs of intoxication, officials said.

Troopers asked Reyes to exit the SUV to perform a field sobriety test. As she walked to the rear of the vehicle, she was unsteady and stumbled. An officer caught her to prevent her from falling, but Reyes reportedly punched the trooper in the chin, police said.

After being handcuffed, Reyes allegedly spit in a trooper's face while being placed in the patrol car, authorities said. It's unclear if the same trooper was involved in both incidents.

Reyes was released after posting a $5,000 bond, police said.

