Azmir Djurkovic, 19, of Cromwell, was arrested on June 4 and was facing multiple charges after police said they saw a BMW going more than twice the speed limit, Connecticut State Police had said.

Troopers did not give chase, but rather pulled the owner's information from the car's license plate. When police spoke with Djurkovic, he admitted to driving the BMW and was running late for a job interview.

The story went viral. (Full disclosure, Daily Voice also ran the story, but it was removed when he was cleared of charges)

Unfortunately, it appears police pulled the wrong vehicle's information.

Defense firm Carlson & Dumeer says it conducted a frame-by-frame review of a trooper’s dashboard video, and it showed the car in the clip wasn’t the one driven by Djurkovic.

The wheels, roof, door handles, exhaust trim — and even the make and model — didn’t match. Phone records and other proof placed Djurkovic at home in bed, not on the highway.

“We are grateful that justice ultimately prevailed and Mr. Djurkovic’s name has been cleared,” Attorney H Brian Dumeer said in a news release. “This case is a powerful reminder of the importance of thorough investigation and the responsibility law enforcement has to pursue the truth.”

Once the firm laid out the mismatched evidence, prosecutors and a judge dismissed the speeding, reckless-driving, and pursuit counts.

The outcome spares Djurkovic from fines, license points, and the stigma of a criminal record.

State Police Colonel Daniel Loughman issued a public apology on Friday, June 27, and opened an internal affairs probe.

“We recognize the distress this incident has caused Mr. Djurkovic and his family. We offer a sincere apology to him and those directly impacted. Our duty is to serve and protect with empathy,” he said.

“Our commitment is unwavering: to serve with compassion, uphold justice, and maintain the trust of every citizen of Connecticut.”

Carlson & Dumeer thanked the Middletown State’s Attorney’s Office for moving quickly once the new facts came out.

