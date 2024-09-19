Middlesex County resident Paul Krampitz, age 65, of Cromwell, was killed Thursday, Sept. 18, when a car crashed into his Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 33 on Route 9 in Berlin, Connecticut State Police said. Paramedics rushed him to New Britain Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Krampitz, who went by the nickname Styx, was the Connecticut State Police chaplain, a preacher at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, and worked with law enforcement agencies and firefighters across the state to help responders in need.

He had a wife and five children whom he adored, his friends and family said.

"He was a phenomenal guy," said Liz Jones, administrative officer for the Cromwell Police Department. "He would come and check on us anytime we needed him. He always gave great guidance."

She said he always had a sympathetic ear and a kind word for anyone who needed it.

Krampitz was appointed as Connecticut State Police chaplain in 2008. It was a long and winding road to get there, but he enjoyed taking the scenic route, his friends said.

Krampitz was a US Army veteran and Cheshire police officer before he enrolled at Yale Divinity School and Hartford Seminary, where he received his Doctor of Ministry degree, State Police said.

"Chaplain Krampitz was a pillar to our agency following the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting and navigated our agency through dozens of Critical Incident Stress Management debriefings," Connecticut State Police said. "Often sought after by Troopers, Command Staff, and Chaplains for spiritual support, counsel, mentorship, and guidance; Chaplain Krampitz was a reputable and respected member of our agency."

When not helping police officers and firefighters, Krampitz rode with the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and played drums in his 1960-1990s cover, band Triple Play.

Messages sent to his bandmates and Bethany Lutheran Church were not returned in time.

Dozens of members of the Punishers posted eulogies to "Styx" on the group's Facebook page.

"Paul Krampitz was an extraordinary man with a heart full of kindness and joy whenever I spoke with him," Kyle J. Keegan wrote on the group's page. "He will be deeply missed! Rest in peace, Paul, and keep rocking those drums up there!"

His family has not disclosed any public funeral arrangements as of Thursday evening.

