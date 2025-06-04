Cromwell Teen Going 132 MPH On I-91 Says He Fled Police To Make Job Interview: Troopers

Azmir Djurkovic, 19, of Cromwell, is charged with nine charges following his arrest Wednesday, June 4, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said they spotted Djurkovic's Mercedes E300 speeding down I-91 at more than twice the 65-mile-per-hour speed limit near Exit 22.

Police tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens, but the driver “accelerated away while making unsafe lane changes and weaving in and out of traffic," officials said. The trooper ended the chase over fears it could put other drivers in harm's way.

Investigators later contacted the car’s owner, who said a family member had been driving. That driver was identified as Djurkovic.

When troopers reached Djurkovic by phone, he admitted he was driving the car, authorities said. He told officers he didn’t stop “because he was late for a job interview.” Djurkovic then agreed to meet police, where he was arrested without incident.

He's charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer's signal, failure to maintain lane, passing on the right, improper turn, passing at an unsafe distance, engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, authorities said.

Djurkovic was released on a $2,500 bond, troopers said.

It's unclear if he landed the job.

