Fair 68°

SHARE

Deric Clark Guilty Of 2020 Sexual Assault In Coventry: State

A 43-year-old Connecticut man was convicted this week of sexually abusing a woman in 2020, authorities announced. 

Jail cell

Jail cell

 Photo Credit: Image by Daniel Vanderkin (Pixabay)
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Deric Clark, of Waterbury, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree sexual assault on Friday, Oct. 3, of an attack at a home in Coventry, the Office of State's Attorney said. Clark was out on probation for public indecency and breach of peace at the time of the Jan. 17, 2020, attack. 

Prosecutors had DNA evidence and witness testimony linking Clark to the assault, authorities said. 

A judge will sentence him on Dec. 5. He will remain in custody until that time, prosecutors said. 

to follow Daily Voice Coventry and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE