Deric Clark, of Waterbury, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree sexual assault on Friday, Oct. 3, of an attack at a home in Coventry, the Office of State's Attorney said. Clark was out on probation for public indecency and breach of peace at the time of the Jan. 17, 2020, attack.

Prosecutors had DNA evidence and witness testimony linking Clark to the assault, authorities said.

A judge will sentence him on Dec. 5. He will remain in custody until that time, prosecutors said.

