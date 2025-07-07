Tyler Caetano, 36, of Colchester, was identified after officers responded around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, to reports of a suspicious man on Main Street making sexual and vulgar comments to young people, Connecticut State Police said.

According to police, the caller said a man on a bicycle was harassing people and making vulgar and sexual comments. Three children told officers that Caetano told them he wanted to have sex with them and waited for them outside of a business.

The man had left before police arrived, but a second call came in around 9 p.m. from a Lebanon Avenue home. A resident said a man she knew only as “Tyler” was in her backyard making similar disturbing comments.

Police said they found the man, who matched the earlier description, and ordered him to stop, but he refused and physically resisted arrest.

As troopers drove him to jail for processing, Caetano tried to open the police cruiser's door to jump out.

Caetano was charged with risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Colchester police.

