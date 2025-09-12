Stop & Shop Giving Away Free Bagels: Here's How To Get One

The supermarket chain's Pick-Your-Own Bagel promotion began on Friday, Sept. 12. Shoppers can get a free bagel from the bakery department through Thursday, Sept. 18.

To get the freebie, shoppers must visit a Savings Station kiosk inside any Stop & Shop location during the promotion window. You must check in with an existing GO Rewards account or sign up for a new one.

Once checked in, a digital coupon for one free bagel will be loaded to the customer's account. No purchase is necessary, but the offer is limited to one per household.

The free bagels are only available while supplies last. Customers who notice a price discrepancy can contact Stop & Shop customer service at 1-800-767-7772 for adjustments.

Founded in Somerville, Massachusetts, in 1914, Stop & Shop has 365 supermarkets across southern New England, New York, and New Jersey.

