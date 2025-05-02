Police ID Man Hit, Killed While Walking On Colchester Road

Shawn Schulze was walking west on Route 354 in Colchester around 1 a.m. on Friday, May 2, when he was hit by a car driving in the same direction, Connecticut State Police said.

Schulze was wearing dark clothing and was in an area of the road that had no lights, police said. The driver was taken to Backus Hospital with minor injuries, but doctors couldn't save Schulze's life.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed this accident, has dash camera footage, or who may have information about the crash to contact Trooper First Class Gregory DeCarli #1090 at 860-456-5400 or gregory.decarli@ct.gov.

