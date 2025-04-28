Man Groped, Sexually Assaulted Friend's 14-Year-Old Daughter In Colchester: Police

Michael Parkinson, of Claremont, New Hampshire, is charged with illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16 and sexual assault in the second degree, Connecticut State Police said.

The alleged incidents involved the 14-year-old daughter of Parkinson's female acquaintance, police said. The girl reported the alleged assault to a therapist, who contacted police.

The girl wrote extensively about the alleged incidents in a journal in April 2024, when they allegedly happened, police said.

Parkinson allegedly confessed to the incidents in text messages with the woman, but he declined to speak with police, authorities said. Officers collected those messages as well.

Parkinson was being held on a $250,000 bond, Connecticut State Police said.

