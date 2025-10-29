Mason was honored with the prestigious Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 cash prize for his innovative teaching and leadership. The surprise came during what he believed was a visit from Connecticut Commissioner of Education Charlene M. Russell-Tucker about college and career readiness.

“Today we celebrate David Mason for reshaping what’s possible for high school students at Bacon Academy,” said Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards. “Through continued innovation, hands-on instruction and powerful industry partnerships, he has built a program that opens doors to college credit, real-world skills and meaningful careers, empowering his students to strive for success during school and beyond.”

Mason is the only Connecticut educator recognized this school year and the 103rd from the state since 1988.

Commissioner Russell-Tucker said Mason’s “transformative work at Bacon Academy exemplifies that spirit — his commitment to hands-on, project-based learning has built one of eastern Connecticut’s most respected manufacturing programs and inspired a new generation of students to see themselves in high-demand, high-skill careers.”

The University of Missouri alum got a shoutout from his alma mater as well.

Under Mason’s leadership, Bacon Academy’s manufacturing program has grown to 130 students, the largest elective in the region. His students earn college credits, industry certifications, and real-world experience that set them up for success after graduation.

Mason’s recognition places him among 30 educators nationwide joining the Milken Educator Network this season — a community celebrating those who change lives in the classroom and beyond.

