Amanda Williams, 39, was shot and killed after Connecticut state police arrived at a home on Gifford Lane in Bozrah around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, the Inspector General's Office said. Troopers were responding to a domestic dispute and reports that Williams was holding a man at gunpoint.

When troopers arrived, they saw Williams holding a pistol, and she refused to put it down after multiple commands. Sgt. Zachary Cash fired several non-lethal pepper ball rounds, but they were “ineffective,” the report said.

Trooper Brett Cook fired one round from his service handgun, and Trooper Noah Blanchette fired two rounds from his Colt M4 rifle, according to the report.

Investigators have not said how many bullets struck Williams, but an autopsy found the fatal shot hit her in the neck, causing spinal cord damage.

Police found a .380 Ruger handgun in Williams’ hand after she was subdued. Troopers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Inspector General's Office released body camera footage leading up to the shooting. They can be seen here and here. Investigators warn the videos contain graphic material.

The investigation is ongoing.

