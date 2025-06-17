Richard Perrault, 70, of Clinton, was hiking alone on the Valley Way Trail when he suddenly collapsed around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Fellow hikers who saw what happened immediately rushed to him and began CPR after calling 911.

Because of the trail's remote location, which is nearly three miles from the nearest road, rescuers knew they needed help fast. The Army National Guard was called in, and a Blackhawk helicopter team launched from Concord, New Hampshire, while conservation officers and members of the Appalachian Mountain Club hiked toward the scene.

By 3:15 p.m., the Blackhawk crew had reached Perrault. They hoisted him out of the rugged terrain and flew him to the Gorham Municipal Airport, where emergency crews from Gorham EMS, the fire department, and police department were waiting.

Despite their combined efforts, Perrault “succumbed to the medical event he sustained while hiking and was pronounced dead,” officials said.

