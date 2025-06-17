Fog 64°

SHARE

Clinton's Richard Perrault Dies Along White Mountain Trail

A hiker collapsed and later died while trekking a trail in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, prompting a dramatic rescue effort that included a military helicopter and backcountry first responders.

A Blackhawk helicopter was called in to airlift a 70-year-old Connecticut man to a hospital after he suffered a medical emergency along a trail in the White Mountains in New Hampshire.&nbsp;

A Blackhawk helicopter was called in to airlift a 70-year-old Connecticut man to a hospital after he suffered a medical emergency along a trail in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. 

 Photo Credit: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Richard Perrault, 70, of Clinton, was hiking alone on the Valley Way Trail when he suddenly collapsed around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Fellow hikers who saw what happened immediately rushed to him and began CPR after calling 911.

Because of the trail's remote location, which is nearly three miles from the nearest road, rescuers knew they needed help fast. The Army National Guard was called in, and a Blackhawk helicopter team launched from Concord, New Hampshire, while conservation officers and members of the Appalachian Mountain Club hiked toward the scene.

By 3:15 p.m., the Blackhawk crew had reached Perrault. They hoisted him out of the rugged terrain and flew him to the Gorham Municipal Airport, where emergency crews from Gorham EMS, the fire department, and police department were waiting.

Despite their combined efforts, Perrault “succumbed to the medical event he sustained while hiking and was pronounced dead,” officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE