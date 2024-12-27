Investigation Uncovers Violations At Cheshire Animal Control Facility: Read The Consent Order

The investigation, initiated in response to complaints about the facility’s conditions and animal care practices, uncovered apparent violations during a thorough inspection, the DoAG said. As a result, the town entered into a Consent Order (attached) with CT DoAg on Dec. 24, agreeing to a detailed plan for addressing the issues and improving the facility’s operations.

To ensure compliance with state regulations, the Consent Order outlines several mandatory changes:

Management Overhaul: The facility must adopt changes in leadership and oversight to improve accountability and operational effectiveness.

Enhanced Training: Staff responsible for animal care are required to undergo comprehensive training programs to align with state standards.

Improved Protocols: The facility will implement new policies to enhance animal care practices, ensuring better treatment and well-being of all housed animals.

Facility Repairs: Structural improvements and necessary repairs will be made to address deficiencies in the building and its infrastructure.

Ongoing Monitoring: The town must provide CT DoAg with monthly progress reports documenting these improvements, and state inspectors will conduct regular evaluations to verify compliance.

CT DoAg emphasized its dedication to ensuring the health and safety of animals in care facilities across the state.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Town of Cheshire in addressing these important issues,” the department stated. “These steps will ensure that the animals housed at the facility receive the care they deserve and that operations meet state regulations.”

The agency’s role doesn’t end with the Consent Order. Inspectors will monitor the facility on a monthly basis to ensure the outlined corrective actions are implemented fully and on time.

The Consent Order is seen as a necessary step in ensuring that all animal control operations in the state adhere to high standards of care and accountability. CT DoAg remains confident that these changes will not only improve conditions at the Cheshire facility but also serve as a model for other towns across Connecticut.

