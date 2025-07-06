Timothy Pazar, 61, of Cheshire, was identified as the man who died while riding a Honda CB750C eastbound on Route 68 in Prospect around 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, Connecticut State Police said.

The bike crashed with a Ford Fusion at the intersection of Cheshire Road and Matthew Street, throwing Pazar into a metal guardrail, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memorials for Pazar poured into social media.

"The world is a little less bright today," Rob Romano wrote on Facebook. "Yesterday, we lost a good man, Tim Pazar. ... He was a mountain man, a musician, wack a doo and an all around good guy. He was killed yesterday doing one of the things he loved the most, riding his motorcycle. Be careful out there. ... You will be sorely missed."

State police continue to investigate the crash and urge anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage to call Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or email Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

