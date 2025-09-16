Cheshire Native Molly Qerim Leaving ESPN’s ‘First Take’ After Years As Host

The Connecticut native and longtime host of “First Take” confirmed her decision in a message to fans.

“After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

The decision seems to be her own. Reports suggested she turned down a contract extension from ESPN to continue with the network.

Qerim, who grew up in Cheshire, has deep Connecticut roots. She was born at Yale New Haven Hospital. She graduated from Cheshire High School before earning a communications degree at the University of Connecticut. She later received a master’s in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University.

Qerim thanked supporters, adding: “I'm so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

What comes next for Qerim is not clear. She told fans to “stay tuned :)” in her farewell note.

