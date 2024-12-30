Speeding Driver Sends Truck Into River, Canton Police Say: 'Tragedy Averted'

Canton Police Chief Christopher Arciero said the wreck happened just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 29, after a speeding truck careened off Torrington Avenue and into the Farmington River.

Both people inside were able to climb out of the crashed truck before authorities arrived.

Arciero noted that the outcome could have been much worse. "Tragedy averted, frankly," he told the Daily Voice.

He said the driver was cited for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Emergency crews were on the scene for two hours and had to use a crane to hoist the truck from the river.

